Reagan: The good life of Colin Powell

I know in my heart that man is good, that what is right will always eventually triumph, and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.

Those words written by my father, which are inscribed in stone at his gravesite, could very well have been referring to Colin Powell and his life.

Powell was a great American who literally lived the American dream.

Born in Harlem, the son of a Jamaican immigrant, he rose to the greatest possible heights – a four-star general who became a statesman, a presidential advisor and secretary of state from 2001 to 2005.

Powell was a good man who did a lot of good things while in the service of his country.

He also did a lot of good for thousands of children through his organization America’s Promise Alliance, which works to improve the lives of young people and is rooted in the belief that every one of them “deserves to succeed and every adult is responsible for making that happen.”

When Powell died this week, many political people said many nice things about him – and some of them said some pretty rotten things, too.

Most of the criticism had to do with Powell’s “cheerleading” role in America’s invasion of Iraq.