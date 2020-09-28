Reagan: The high price of police protests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It didn’t matter what the findings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury were going to be.

Black Lives Matters and their sympathizers were well-prepared to riot on Wednesday night in Louisville and other cities, like New York and Washington.

The video of that rented U-Haul filled with big signs and who-knows-what-else is all the proof you need that their “peaceful protest” was a planned operation.

Taking over the streets, burning down buildings, destroying businesses, shooting things at police and roughing up ordinary citizens was like a summer job for protesters in dozens of our cities.

Now it looks like it’s going to be their full-time fall job, too.

Whether it was a response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, the shooting of Jacob Flake by police in Kenosha or Taylor’s accidental shooting during a late-night drug raid gone bad, the rioting has been done under the pretext of seeking justice for Black Americans who were victims of allegedly racist cops and a supposedly racist justice system.

But the young Black and white mobsters of 2020 America aren’t doing their cause much good with their nightly melees.