Reagan: The other virus to fear

But no.

Democrats have made it clear they don’t want to work together with Republicans on anything if Trump is taking the lead on it.

They don’t like how Trump is handling things, but of course they can’t come up with anything better. All they can think of doing is finding new things to blame on the president.

But if they want to fix blame on someone who deserves it, let them fix it on our brilliant leaders who gave China the authority to make almost all of our antibiotics. We’ve been yelling and screaming about becoming oil independent for decades. We finally did it – and now we find out we’re not pill independent?

We actually turned over the manufacture of our pills to a Communist country that lies and steals from us.

Whose brainstorm was that? Republicans or Democrats, I don’t care. It’s outrageous.

Thanks to them, now the older generation who is most likely to die from the effects of the Covid-19 have to get the pills they need from the same country that manufactured the virus.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

