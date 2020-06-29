Reagan: The politics of upside-down America

This is where we’re at in upside-down America. The good guys are the bad guys and bad guys are the good guys.

The sad thing is, nothing is going to change anytime soon.

The Democrat appeasers are not going to get tough on the street mobs. They see the wave of lawlessness and disorder as a weapon to defeat President Trump. It may backfire, however.

Democrats are so foolish they actually think if Joe Biden becomes president things will get back to normal.

I’m sure the Poles thought the same way when they were taken over by Soviets after World War II: “If we just act nice to these bad guys, it’ll all be OK.”

But Democrats have learned nothing from history.

You don’t appease mobs, especially destructive mobs. You don’t take a knee to vandals. They only get more violent and demand more power.

The young Americans mindlessly tearing down statues of Ulysses S. Grant and demanding that police departments be defunded or disbanded are historical illiterates, but that’s not all.

They’ve been brainwashed by their college teachers into thinking that America is a terrible country built on racism.