Reagan: The virus of anarchy

The nightly anarchy I see is absolutely terrifying to me.

What kind of America are my granddaughters going to grow up in when mobs are allowed to burn and loot without fear of being arrested or subdued by the police?

That future America is much scarier to me right now than any deadly new virus.

For months the people in charge and the national media have been telling us with one voice that we all have to stand together and defeat the virus.

But when it comes to fighting anarchy and violence in the streets, many of those same people in Washington and in states like Oregon refuse to stand up, do the right thing and defend their citizens from violence and destruction.

In fact, many left-wing Democrat “leaders” make excuses for the anarchists, pretending they are just peaceful protesters or blaming the police for starting, fanning or prolonging the violence.

There is no vaccine for anarchy. It takes strong and responsible leaders and the legal use of police force to stop it.

I’m starting to worry that while the coronavirus can kill us personally, it is the anarchists that will kill America permanently.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

