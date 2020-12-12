Reagan: There's no escape from LA

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $200,000 for Marsden, which I hope will help her survive.

But what about her employees? All of L.A. is under a stay-at-home order will be locked down until Dec. 28 – at least.

So where are the tens of thousands of out-of-work restaurant employees in L.A. going to get help?

We know Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti won’t do anything. They’ve proved over and over they don’t care about the little guys who are the chief victims of their severe, unpredictable and arbitrary public health decrees and lockdown policies.

My wife Colleen and I have decided to do our small part to help L.A.’s crushed restaurant industry by helping an unemployed server at our favorite family-style restaurant.

She’s a part-time actress, too, so she’s not working anywhere now, so we’re going to “adopt” her for the Christmas holidays.

We’re going to pay her rent, pay her bills, get her a Christmas tree – whatever helps.

We challenge everyone in L.A. who still has a job and a heart to adopt your favorite server and do what you can to help them.