Reagan: Workers resist California's newest bad law

I’d like to see everyone have a happy and prosperous New Year.

But I’m afraid a lot of freelancers and independent contractors in California are going to have it tough in 2020.

Thanks to Democratic lawmakers in Sacramento, in fact, hundreds of thousands of part-time Uber drivers and freelance writers like me could lose their jobs or face drastic cuts in their incomes.

The culprit is Assembly Bill 5, the “progressive” new state law that rewrites the rules for part-time “gig” workers and forces companies to reclassify their independent contractors and turn them into full-time employees.

As of Jan. 2, Uber and Lyft drivers, independent truckers, freelance writers, photographers, artists and musicians and the companies who hire their services have to abide by AB 5.

The law, which was originally concocted to destroy the business models of Uber and Lyft and has exemptions for 50 professions, is a cynical and transparent gift to unions from the same Democrats who have been wrecking my one-party state for decades.

AB 5’s proud mother, left-wing Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, claims it’s intended to protect part-timers and freelancers from being “exploited” by their evil, greedy employers.