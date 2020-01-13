Reich: American companies are free agents -- which Trump doesn't understand

But Facebook’s motive for developing Libra has nothing to do with stopping China from creating its own cryptocurrency. Facebook wants to be free to make as much money as it can, wherever. After all, Facebook has spent much of the last decade trying to curry favor with the Chinese in hopes of opening China to Facebook.

Not even the worldwide association Facebook established for Libra is based in the United States. It’s in Switzerland, home of famously lax banking laws.

The reality is that leading global corporations such as Tesla, GE, Google and Facebook will create good, high-wage jobs in the United States (or in Britain, Australia or anywhere else you may be reading this) only if their inhabitants are clever and productive enough to make it profitable for them to do so.

This means that the real competitiveness of the United States depends on the creativity and productivity of Americans. That in turn depends on Americans’ education (including the basic research that’s done in national labs and universities), health and the infrastructure connecting them to one another.

But the American workforce is hobbled by deteriorating schools, unaffordable college tuitions, decaying infrastructure, soaring health-care costs and diminishing basic research.