Reich: American corporations are sacrificing workers and communities as never before

The list goes on. Just in time for the holidays, U.S. Steel announced 1,545 layoffs at two plants in Michigan. Last year, five U.S. Steel executives received an average compensation package of $4.8 million, a 53 percent increase over 2017.

Instead of offering employees holiday pay, Walmart offered them a 15 percent store discount. Oh, and did I mention that Walmart saved $2.2 billion this year from the Trump tax cut.

The tax cut itself was a product of the Business Roundtable’s extensive lobbying, lubricated by its generous campaign donations. Several of its member corporations, including Amazon and General Motors, wound up paying no federal income taxes at all last year.

Not incidentally, the tax cut will result in less federal money for services on which Americans and their communities rely.

The truth is, American corporations are sacrificing workers and communities as never before, in order to further boost record profits and unprecedented CEO pay.

Americans know this. In a recent Pew survey, a record 73 percent of U.S. adults (including 62 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of Republicans earning less than $30,000 a year) believe major corporations have too much power. And 65 percent believe they make too much profit.