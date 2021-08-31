Reich: As children head back to school, partisan politics threatens their learning and safety

My granddaughter will go to school next week. So may your child or grandchild. For many, it will be their first time back in classrooms in a year and a half.

What do we want for these young people? At least three things.

First and most obviously, to learn the verbal, mathematical and other thinking tools they’ll need to successfully navigate the world.

But that’s not all. We also want them to become responsible citizens. This means, among other things, becoming aware of the noble aspects of our history as well as the shameful aspects, so they grow into adults who can intelligently participate in our democracy.

Yet some Republican lawmakers don’t want our children to have the whole picture.

Over the last few months, some 26 states have curbed how teachers discuss America’s racist past. Some of these restrictions impose penalties on teachers and administrators who violate them, including the loss of licenses and fines. Many curbs take effect next week.

These legislators prefer that our children learn only the sanitized, vanilla version of America, as if ignorance will make them better citizens.

Why should learning the truth be a politically partisan issue?