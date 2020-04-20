Reich: Bail out people, not corporations

But by saving the derrieres of big corporations and their CEOs, the bailouts have rewarded corporate America’s obsession with short-term profits regardless of longer-term risks to the corporation, its employees and the overall economy.

Tell me: Why is moral hazard a problem when it comes to millions of jobless Americans but not a problem when it comes to CEOs who have borrowed to the hilt, used the money to artificially boost share prices, and raked in an average of nearly $20 million a year?

Giving the vast majority of Americans a bit more cushion against the economy’s downdrafts is surely less risky than giving CEOs a cushion against irresponsible bets.

It’s not too late for the Fed and the Treasury to take shares of stock in every corporation that they bail out, equal to the amount of government help provided.

That way, CEOs and big investors aren’t rewarded for binging on debt to finance stock buybacks. The public gets in on the upside of any eventual recovery. And there will be more money to finance stronger safety nets for Americans who actually need them.

The real moral hazard is occurring at conference tables in C-suites, not at kitchen tables in the homes of average Americans.

It’s time to stop bailing out corporations and start bailing out people.

Robert Reich’s new book, “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It,” came out in March.

