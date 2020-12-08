Reich: Biden and his team must tackle structural inequality

Franklin D. Roosevelt did this in the 1930s, when he enacted legislation requiring employers to bargain with unionized employees. Lyndon B. Johnson did it in the 1960s with the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, which increased the political power of Black people.

Since then, though, not even Democratic presidents have tried to alter the distribution of power in America. They and their economic teams have focused instead on jobs and growth. In consequence, inequality has continued to widen — during both recessions and expansions.

For the last 40 years, hourly wages have stagnated and almost all economic gains have gone to the top. The stock market’s meteoric rise has benefited the wealthy at the expense of wage earners. The richest 1 percent of U.S. households now own 50 percent of the value of stocks held by Americans. The richest 10 percent own 92 percent.

Why have recent Democratic presidents been reluctant to take on structural inequality?

First, because they have taken office during deep recessions, which posed a more immediate challenge. The initial task facing Biden will be to restore jobs, requiring that his administration contain COVID-19 and get a major stimulus bill through Congress. Biden has said any stimulus bill passed in the lame duck session will be “just the start.”