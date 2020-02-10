Reich: Billionaire Bloomberg is trying to buy the presidency

The word “oligarchy” comes from the Greek word “oligarkhes,” meaning “few to rule or command.” It refers to a government of and by a few exceedingly rich people.

Since 1980, the share of America’s wealth owned by the richest 400 Americans has quadrupled while the share owned by the entire bottom half of America has declined. The richest 130,000 families now own nearly as much as the bottom 90 percent — 117 million families — combined. The three richest Americans own as much as the bottom half of the population. Michael Bloomberg is the eighth-richest person in the U.S.

Much of this money has found its way into politics. In the election cycle of 2016, the richest 1/100th of 1 percent of Americans accounted for a record-breaking 40 percent of all campaign contributions.

Unlike income or wealth, power is a zero-sum game. The more of it at the top, the less of it anywhere else.

A half-century ago, when America had a large and growing middle class, those on the left wanted stronger social safety nets and more public investment in schools, roads and research. Those on the right sought greater reliance on the free market.