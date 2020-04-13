Reich: Billionaires' coronavirus charity reflects fear of expanded social safety net

“Once the virus is conquered — and it will be — the biggest risk will be the political campaign to expand government control over far more of American economic life,” the Wall Street Journal warned.

After all, the Great Depression of the 1930s spawned Social Security and the minimum wage, as well as a widespread conviction that government should guarantee a minimum standard of living. World War II yielded the GI Bill and later the National Defense Education Act, enshrining the government’s role as a financier of higher education.

Even programs that don’t enjoy wide popularity when first introduced, such as the Affordable Care Act, enlarge the nation’s sense of what is reasonable for the government to do for its citizens. The ACA lives on, more popular than ever, notwithstanding the GOP’s determination to repeal it and Trump’s efforts to undermine it.

As the pandemic challenges the security and safety of all Americans, some conservative politicians are now proposing things that would have been unthinkable — certainly unspeakable — only months ago.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is calling for the federal government to “cover 80 percent of wages for workers at any U.S. business, up to the national median wage” until the crisis is over.