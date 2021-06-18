Reich: Burrito economics: Republican claims about price increases don’t hold up

Since fewer than 30% of jobless workers qualify for state unemployment benefits, the claim is that legions of workers have chosen to become couch potatoes and collect $15,000 a year rather than get a job.

I challenge one Republican lawmaker to live on $15,000 a year.

In fact, evidence suggests that workers are holding back from reentering the job market because they don’t have child care or are still concerned about their health during the pandemic.

Besides, if employers want additional workers, they can do what they do whenever they need more of something: pay more.

It’s called capitalism. Republicans should bone up on it.

Chipotle wanted to attract more workers, so it raised its average wage to $15 an hour. That comes to around $30,000 a year per worker — still too little to live on but double the federal unemployment benefit.

There’s no reason to suppose this wage hike forced Chipotle to raise the prices of its burritos. The company had other options.

Chipotle’s executives are among the best paid in America. Its CEO, Brian Niccol, raked in $38 million last year. All of Chipotle’s top executives got whopping pay increases.