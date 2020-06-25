Reich: Defunding the police means replacing social control with investment

In 1954, the Supreme Court barred segregated schools and began investing in better education for all children. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Fair Housing Act of 1968 advanced equal opportunity. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 moved America toward more equal political rights.

Throughout these years, spending on health care and public assistance expanded and poverty diminished. The middle class burgeoned and inequality declined.

Then a backlash set in. America swung backward from social investment to social control.

Richard Nixon declared a “war on drugs” that criminalized possession of illicit drugs for personal use. Since then, four times as many people have been arrested for possessing drugs as for selling them, and half of those arrested for possession have been charged with possessing marijuana for their own use.

Bill Clinton’s Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 put 88,000 additional police on the streets and mandated life sentences for criminals convicted of a felony after two or more prior convictions, including drug crimes. This so-called “three strikes you’re out” law was replicated by many states. Clinton also abolished welfare.

Why did America swing so sharply backward toward social control?