Reich: HTexas freeze underscores the extreme weather divide

Many Texans inhabit substandard homes lacking proper insulation. The very poor occupy trailers or tents, or camp out in their cars. Lower-income communities also are located close to refineries and other industrial sites that release added pollutants when they shut down or restart.

In Texas, for-profit energy companies have no incentive to prepare for extreme weather or maintain spare capacity. Even when they’re able to handle surges in demand, prices go through the roof and poorer households are hit hard. If they can’t pay, they’re cut off.

Rich Texans take spikes in energy prices in stride. If the electric grid goes down, private generators kick in. In a pinch — as last week — they check into hotels or leave town. As millions of his constituents remained without power and heat, Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, for a family vacation. Their Houston home was “FREEZING,” as his wife put it.

Climate change, COVID-19 and jobs are together splitting Americans by class more profoundly than Americans are split by politics. The white working class is taking as much of a beating as most Black and Latino people.