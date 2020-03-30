Reich: Ignore the billionaires; public health comes first

Dick Kovacevich, former CEO of Wells Fargo bank, thinks most Americans should return to work in April, urging that we “gradually bring those people back and see what happens.”

Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, whose net worth has been estimated at $1.1 billion, recommends that “within a very few weeks” we “let those with a lower risk to the disease return to work.”

Tom Galisano, founder of Paychex, whose net worth is $2.8 billion, believes “the damages of keeping the economy closed as it is could be worse than losing a few more people. ... You’re picking the better of two evils.”

Donald Trump is concerned that a prolonged lockdown might harm his chances of re-election. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem,” he said last week. On Sunday, he backed off his Easter back-to-work deadline, saying social distancing guidelines would remain in place until the end of April.

But senior public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, think this may be too soon.

America already leads the world in coronavirus cases. Fauci believes we haven’t yet felt the worst of the pandemic.