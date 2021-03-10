Reich: Joe Biden, LBJ and the future of voting rights

After losing the Senate and the presidency, they’re determined to win back power by rigging the rules against Black and brown voters, who disproportionately vote for Democrats. As a lawyer for the Arizona Republican party put it baldly before the Supreme Court, without such restrictions Republicans are “at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”

On the other side are congressional Democrats advancing the most significant democracy reform legislation since LBJ’s civil rights and voting rights laws — a sprawling 791-page “For the People Act” establishing national standards for federal elections.

The proposed law mandates automatic registration of new voters, voting by mail and at least 15 days of early voting. It bans restrictive voter ID laws and purges of voter rolls — changes that studies suggest would increase voter participation, especially by racial minorities. It also requires that congressional redistricting be done by independent commissions and creates a system of public financing for congressional campaigns.

The legislation sailed through the House last week on a party-line vote. The showdown will occur in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans are determined to kill it. Although Democrats now possess a razor-thin majority, the bill doesn’t stand a chance unless Democrats can overcome two big obstacles.