Reich: McConnell continues to be Trump’s biggest enabler

Rubbish. Few jobs are available to low-income workers, and most are in so-called “essential” work rife with COVID-19. Besides, the U.S. economy can’t be revived unless people have extra money in their pockets to buy goods and services. Even before the pandemic, nearly 80 percent of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck. Now, many are desperate, as revealed by lengthening food lines and growing delinquencies in rent payments.

Yet McConnell and his ilk are happy to give away trillions of dollars in bailouts to Wall Street bankers and corporate executives. They quietly inserted into the last COVID relief bill a $170 billion windfall to Jared Kushner and other real estate moguls. Another $454 billion went to backing up a Federal Reserve program that benefits big business by buying up debt.

And although that bill was also intended to help small businesses, lobbyists connected to Trump (including current donors and fundraisers for his re-election) helped their clients rake in more than $10 billion, while an estimated 90 percent of small businesses owned by people of color and women got nothing.

McConnell’s response? He’s willing to consider more aid to “small business.”