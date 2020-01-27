Reich: Ten big takeaways from the Trump trial

Don’t get bogged down in the minutiae of Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial — the procedural maneuvers aimed at getting witness testimony and new documents that Republicans want to prevent at all costs. Stay focused on the big picture.

Here are the 10 big things you need to know.

1. Did Trump commit an impeachable offense?

Yes. His attempt to get a foreign power to help him win the 2020 election is precisely the sort of thing the framers of the Constitution worried about when they created the impeachment clause. If presidents could seek foreign help to win elections, there would be no end of foreign intrusions into American sovereignty and democracy.

2. Will the Senate convict him and remove him from office?

No. The impeachment clause requires that two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict. Even if every one of the 45 Democratic and two independent senators vote to oust Trump, 20 Republican senators would need to join them in order for Trump to be removed from office. The odds that 20 Republican Senators will do so are exactly zero.

3. Why won’t they?