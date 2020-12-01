Reich: The dangerous seduction of ‘back to normal’

“Life is going to return to normal,” Joe Biden promised last week in a Thanksgiving address to the nation. He was talking about life after COVID-19, but you could be forgiven if you thought he was also making a promise about life after Donald Trump.

It’s almost impossible to separate the two. To the extent that voters gave Biden a mandate, it was to end both scourges and make America normal again.

Despite the grim resurgence of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the public health official Trump ignored and then muzzled, with whom Biden’s staff is now conferring — sounded guardedly optimistic last week. He said vaccines will allow “a gradual accrual of more normality as the weeks and the months go by as we get well into 2021.”

Normal. You could almost hear America’s giant sigh of relief, similar to the one felt when Trump implicitly conceded the election by allowing the transition to begin.

It is comforting to think of both COVID-19 and Trump as intrusions into normality, aberrations from routines that prevailed before.

When Biden entered the presidential race last year, he said history would look back on Trump as an “aberrant moment in time.”