Reich: The life of the parties

As a result, the party that’s mainly good at attacking has been winning elections — and pushed into governing, which it’s bad at. In 2016, the GOP won the presidency, along with control over both chambers of Congress and most governorships. On the other hand, the party that’s mainly good a governing has been losing elections — pushed into the role of opposition and attack, which it’s bad at. (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, seems to have a natural gift for it.)

This dysfunction has become particularly obvious — and deadly — in the current national emergency. Trump and Senate Republicans have let the pandemic and economic downturn become catastrophes. They have no capacity to develop and implement strategies for dealing with them. Their knee-jerk response is to attack — China, Democrats, public health officials, protesters, “lazy” people who won’t work.

Democrats know what to do — House Democrats passed a comprehensive coronavirus bill in May, and several Democratic governors have been enormously effective — but they’ve lacked power to put a national strategy into effect.

All this may change in a few months when Americans have an opportunity to replace the party that’s bad at governing with the one that’s good at it. After all, Joe Biden has been at it for most of the past half-century.