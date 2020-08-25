Reich: The personal is political -- which is why Trump’s in trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife and I have been warned that we may need to evacuate because of fires ravaging the Bay Area.

The climate crisis is largely to blame for these fires, which are growing in number and intensity every year. It’s also to blame for the increasing number and virulence of hurricanes now hitting the Gulf and Southeast, flash floods along the Eastern Seaboard, and fierce winds across the Midwest.

A hurricane and a tropical storm that’s expected to become a hurricane are barreling into the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf has never before had two hurricanes at the same time.

In early August, Illinois and Iowa were hit with winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Homes were leveled. At least 10 million acres of crops were destroyed. Many people are still without power.

Donald Trump isn’t singularly responsible for climate change, of course. But he’s done nothing to stop it. In fact, he’s done everything he can to accelerate it.

This week he’ll be nominated for a second term as president. I doubt he or anyone else speaking at the Republican convention will mention his abandonment of the Paris Agreement, his rollback of environmental regulations or his boundless generosity to the fossil fuel industry.