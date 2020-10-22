Reich: The public, the personal and the utter hypocrisy of the GOP

Donald Trump and many Republicans insist that the decisions whether to wear a mask, go to a bar or gym, or work or attend school during a pandemic should be personal. Government should play no role.

Yet they also believe that what a woman does with her own body, or whether same-sex couples can marry, should be decided by government.

It’s a tortured, topsy-turvy view of what’s public and what’s private. Yet it’s remarkably prevalent as the pandemic resurges and as the Senate considers Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

By contrast, Joe Biden has wisely declared that he would do “whatever it takes” to stop the pandemic, including mandating masks and locking down the entire economy if scientists recommend it. “I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists,” he said.

And Biden wants to protect both abortion and same-sex marriage from government intrusion. In 2012, he memorably declared his support of the latter before even Barack Obama did so.

Trump’s opposite approaches — discouraging masks and other COVID-19 restrictions while seeking government intrusion into the most intimate decisions anyone makes — have become the de facto centerpieces of his campaign.