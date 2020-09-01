Reich: The real threat to law and order is Trump himself

Trump’s reaction? Rather than condemn the violence, he tweeted “GREAT PATRIOTS!” in support of the pro-Trump agitators, and, “The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected. ... The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.” Trump also retweeted a claim that “this coup attempt is led by a well funded network of anarchists trying to take down the President.”

For the first time in history, a United States president is openly justifying violence by some Americans against other Americans.

The threat to the nation’s law and order also comes from conspiracy theorists such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, the recently nominated Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th congressional district and promoter of QAnon, whose adherents believe Trump is battling a cabal of “deep state” saboteurs who worship Satan and traffic children for sex. Trump has praised Greene as a “future Republican star,” and claimed that QAnon followers “love our country.”

The threat also comes from people such as Mary Ann Mendoza, a member of Trump’s campaign advisory board, who was scheduled to speak at the Republican convention until she retweeted an antisemitic rant about a Jewish plan to enslave the world’s peoples and steal their land.