Reich: The three biggest and least accountable power centers in America

Their decisions about which demagogues are allowed to communicate with the public and what lies they’re allowed to spew have profound consequences for whether democracy or authoritarianism prevails. In January, Mark Zuckerberg apparently deferred to Nick Clegg, former British deputy prime minister, now vice president of Facebook, on whether to allow Trump back on the platform. Worst of all, they’re sowing hate and division. As Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook revealed last week, Facebook’s algorithm is designed to choose content that will make users angry, because anger generates most engagement – and engagement turns into ad dollars. The same is likely true of the algorithms used by Google, Amazon, and Apple. Such anger has been ricocheting through our society, generating resentment and division. Yet these firms have so much power that the government has no idea how to control them. How many times do you think Facebook executives testified before Congress in the last four years? Answer: 30. How many laws has Congress enacted to constrain Facebook during that time? Answer: Zero.