Reich: Trump administration's chaotic pandemic response is no surprise

The utter chaos in America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — shortages of equipment to protect hospital workers, dwindling supplies of ventilators and critical medications, and jaw-dropping confusion over how the $2.2 trillion of aid in the economic relief package will be distributed — was perhaps predictable in a nation that prides itself on competitive individualism and hates centralized power.

But it is also tailor-made for Donald Trump, who has spent a lifetime exploiting chaos for personal gain and blaming others for losses.

“I don’t take responsibility at all” for the slow rate of coronavirus testing in the United States, he said last month.

On Friday, when asked if he could assure New Yorkers there would be enough ventilators this week, when virus victims are expected to overwhelm city hospitals, he replied, “No. They should have had more ventilators.”

Trump has told governors to find ventilators and other life-saving equipment on their own. He refuses to create a central bargaining agent for what’s needed, arguing that the federal government is “not a shipping clerk.” This has left states and cities bidding against each other, driving up prices.