Reich: Trump and the Davos elite have no interest in addressing inequality

What this means is that in order for the stock market to do as well in coming years, either economic growth has to accelerate markedly (highly unlikely), or CEOs will have to siphon off even more of the gains from growth from workers and other stakeholders to their shareholders.

This will require even more downward pressure on wages, more payoffs to politicians for tax cuts and subsidies, and further rollbacks of environmental regulations. All of which will worsen the prevailing discontent.

There will be no mention at Davos of any of this, nor of the increasing political and economic power of these elites and the diminishing power of average workers and citizens around the world.

Nothing will be achieved in the Swiss Alps, because the growing global discontent has yet to affect the bottom lines of the corporations and financial institutions whose leaders are assembling to congratulate themselves on their wealth, influence and benevolence. Trump, meanwhile, is likely to be acquitted by Senate Republicans, who are so cowardly and unprincipled that they’ll ignore his blatantly unconstitutional ac Trump plans to speak at Davos, by the way: an impeached president addressing world economic leaders while being tried in the Senate. He’ll probably boast, bully and lie, as usual. One thing he won’t say is that the whatever-it-takes abuses of economic and political power such as he and much of his audience are engaged in threaten to destroy capitalism, democracy and the planet.

Robert Reich’s latest book is “The Common Good,” and his newest documentary is “Saving Capitalism.”

