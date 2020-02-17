Reich: Trump has out-Nixoned Nixon

This prompted an enraged Trump to tweet: "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!" Hours later, Barr decided to seek a more lenient sentence. In response, the career prosecutors withdrew from the case. One decided to leave government altogether.

The incident caused such an uproar that Barr was forced to declare last Thursday in a TV interview that he wouldn't be "bullied" and that Trump's tweets make it "impossible to do my job."

But anyone who has watched Barr repeatedly roll over for Trump saw this as a minimal face-saving gesture. As if to underscore Barr's subordinate role, on Friday Trump tweeted that he has the "legal right" to meddle in cases handled by DOJ.

That's as wrongheaded now as it was when Nixon held the same view. If a president can punish enemies and reward friends through the administration of justice, there can be no justice. Justice requires impartial and equal treatment under the law. Partiality or inequality in deciding whom to prosecute and how to punish invites tyranny.

A half-century ago, I witnessed the near dissolution of justice under Nixon and the enablers then drawn to him, such as Roger Stone. I served in the Justice Department when it and a bipartisan Congress resolved that what had occurred would never happen again.