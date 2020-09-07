Reich: Trump is deflecting America’s attention from the real causes of its distress

The so-called free market has been taken over by crony capitalism, corporate bailouts and corporate welfare.

This massive power shift laid the groundwork for Trump. In 1964, almost two thirds of Americans believed government was run for the benefit of all the people. By 2013 almost 80 percent believed government was run by a few big interests.

Much of the political establishment wants to attribute Trump’s rise solely to racism. Racism did play a part, to be sure, but racism’s sordid history in American politics long predates Trump.

What has given Trump’s racism — as well as his hateful xenophobia, misogyny and jingoism — particular virulence has been his capacity to channel the intensifying anger of the white working class. It is hardly the first time a demagogue has used scapegoats to deflect public attention from the real causes of its distress.

Trump speaks the language of authoritarian populism but acts in the interests of America’s emerging oligarchy. His deal with the moneyed interests is simple: He’ll stoke divisiveness so Americans won’t see how the oligarchy has taken over the reins, twisted government to its benefit and siphoned off the economic rewards.