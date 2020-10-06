Reich: Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis brings empathy for world’s least empathetic man

How can we even be sure Trump has the disease? He’s lied about everything else. Maybe he’ll reappear in a day or two, refreshed and relaxed, saying, “COVID-19 is no big deal.” He’ll claim he took hydroxychloroquine and it cured him. He’ll boast that he won the “battle” with virus because he’s strong and powerful.

Meanwhile, his “battle” has distracted the nation from revelations that he’s a tax cheat who paid only $750 in taxes his first year in office, and barely anything for 15 years before that; and that he’s a failed businessman who’s still losing money.

And from his vicious, cringeworthy debate performance last week, in which he didn’t want to condemn white supremacists.

It even takes our minds off the major reason COVID-19 is out of control in America: because Trump blew it.

He downplayed it, pushed responsibility onto governors, and then demanded they allow businesses to reopen — too early — in order to make the economy look good before the election.

He has muzzled and disputed experts at the CDC, promoted crank cures, held maskless campaign events and encouraged followers not to wear masks. All of this has contributed to tens of thousands of unnecessary American deaths.