Reich: Trump trying to shift attention away from his COVID-19 failures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has said he has “no responsibility” for the coronavirus pandemic, fobbing it off on governors and mayors whose repeated requests for federal help he’s denied. Yet he’s now sending federal troops into cities he says are controlled by the “radical left,” even as mayors and governors urge him to stay out.

Trump wants to shift public attention from the virus, which he can’t “dominate,” to the streets of America, which he and his secret police can.

He’s spending time and resources waging a war on his own citizens rather than addressing the pandemic, even as coronavirus deaths are rising. More Americans are on track to be hospitalized with the virus than at any other point thus far. Rates of new infections repeatedly shatter single-day records. As a result, the U.S. economy is backsliding.

Trump has never offered a national strategy for testing, contact tracing and isolating those who have the disease. He has provided no standards for reopening the economy, no plan for national purchasing of critical supplies, no definitive policy for helping the unemployed, no clear message about what people and businesses should do. He rushed to reopen without adequate safeguards.

It’s been an abominable, chaotic mess — which is why the virus has come surging back.