Reich: Workers matter and government works: eight lessons from the pandemic

3. Conspiracy theories can be deadly.

Last June, about 1 in 4 Americans believed the pandemic was “definitely” or “probably” created intentionally, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Other conspiracy theories have caused some people to avoid wearing masks or getting vaccinated, causing unnecessary illness or death.

Lesson: An informed public is essential. Some of the responsibility falls on all of us. Some of it falls on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms that allowed such misinformation to flourish.

4. The stock market isn’t the economy.

The stock market rose throughout the pandemic, lifting the wealth of the richest 1 percent, who own half of all stock owned by Americans. Meanwhile, from March 2020 to February 2021, 80 million in the U.S. lost their jobs. Between June and November 2020, nearly 8 million Americans fell into poverty. Black and Latino adults were more than twice as likely as white adults to report not having enough to eat — 16 percent each for Black and Latino adults, compared with 6 percent of white adults.

Lesson: Stop using the stock market as a measure of economic well-being. Look instead at the percentage of Americans who are working, and their median pay.

5. Wages are too low to get by on.