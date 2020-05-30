Rhodes: Cowboy Up! COVID-19 advice from Old Wyoming

After 30 years in bureaucratic Asia, I recently returned to the Powder River Country of my ancestors. In Asia, I had an exciting and rewarding career teaching economics to young government officials from former communist governments, but I looked forward to breathing the fresh mountain air and experiencing the freedom of cowboy culture. Once home, I found that there is still much that is familiar in my boyhood home in northeast Wyoming, but the broader social culture of America has changed dramatically. Particularly shocking to this modern Rip Van Winkle is the seeming willingness of many Americans to trade off personal liberties for the pipe dream of government-imposed security (economic, political and now health security). This is the false security that my students from all over Asia had experienced, rejected and are now struggling to overcome. The COVID-19 scare has concentrated attention on the focal point of human fears: the trade-off between security and liberty. It is on this point that the old cowboy culture of the West has something worthwhile to offer.
I thought of my cowboy ancestors when deciding whether or not to go for a haircut on the day after barbershops were officially allowed to resume service after the COVID-19 shutdown.
At the barbershop, I found a group of working-class people who had made a similar calculation on the risk of restoring some normalcy to their lives. The radio was on and there was a steady stream of commentary on the current situation. One customer said, “I get that there is a problem and that we have to take precautions, but I’m fed up being corralled by self-serving politicians and control bureaucrats with their (excessively) risk-averse mentalities. And, please, I never want to hear the phrases ‘COVID-19’ or ‘social distancing’ again in my life!” This drew a big laugh. A crusty old man in the barber chair piped up: “You can’t chastise me about social distancing. I live by myself on 40 acres and have been practicing social distancing my entire life!” Another hearty laugh.
The 84-year-old barber mentioned his neighbor who had recently been released from the hospital after a successful bout with the virus. The symptoms, he opined, did not sound much different than the conventional flu. The barber realized that people his age had to be extra cautious, but, to his mind, recent estimates of the fatality rate and its highly skewed demographic distribution did not justify shutting down the entire economy. Apparently thinking of his own situation, he added: “There are more people going to die of poverty than from this virus.” The customers all agreed with his sentiments, if not his estimates. The consensus view was that health and economic well-being are intertwined and cannot be separated. There is risk and uncertainty in all courses of action.
Consistent with their cowboy heritage, the comments of the barbershop patrons exhibited a strong individualistic streak. Implicitly, however, they acknowledged that there are some problems, like the current pandemic, that require government intervention. But not any type of government action. Cowboys will not tolerate for long an autocratic, bureaucratic or self-serving trail boss. They expect their leaders to live off the same chuckwagon. They admire and stand by leaders who make bold decisions and leave execution to the cowhands who bear the primary cost of policy mistakes. They understand that individual behavior that endangers others cannot be tolerated. We are in this together.
Real cowboys want to die in the saddle and on the range. The young cowboy on top of a bucking horse in the rodeo chute understands better than anyone the danger in opening the gate. The risk he takes is unnecessary, but he accepts it in order to make an important point: he is committed to boldly and courageously facing all of life’s challenges. In the case at hand, we’ve let the experts have their say and we’ve listened carefully to their (conflicting and changing) recommendations. Now it’s time to cowboy up and retake control of our lives. Like old time bronc riders in the Wild West, let’s open up the chute with an expression of our firm resolve: “Powder River, let ‘er buck!”
James R. Rhodes, PhD, is a Professor Emeritus of Economics and former Vice President and Distinguished Professor at the National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies in Tokyo.
He was an infantry platoon leader and company commander during the final phase of the Vietnam War. He is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and lives in Sheridan with his wife, Kimie.
