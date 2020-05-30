Rhodes: Cowboy Up! COVID-19 advice from Old Wyoming

After 30 years in bureaucratic Asia, I recently returned to the Powder River Country of my ancestors. In Asia, I had an exciting and rewarding career teaching economics to young government officials from former communist governments, but I looked forward to breathing the fresh mountain air and experiencing the freedom of cowboy culture. Once home, I found that there is still much that is familiar in my boyhood home in northeast Wyoming, but the broader social culture of America has changed dramatically. Particularly shocking to this modern Rip Van Winkle is the seeming willingness of many Americans to trade off personal liberties for the pipe dream of government-imposed security (economic, political and now health security). This is the false security that my students from all over Asia had experienced, rejected and are now struggling to overcome. The COVID-19 scare has concentrated attention on the focal point of human fears: the trade-off between security and liberty. It is on this point that the old cowboy culture of the West has something worthwhile to offer.