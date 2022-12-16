Riley: It’s time to increase bond prices to clean up oil and gas wells on public land

With record rates of inflation and prices soaring, we are all feeling the pinch. From food, to housing, to transportation, to utilities, it seems like everything has become more expensive in the past year. In the case of the oil and gas industry, though, one line item has not gone up a single penny since the 1960s. The last time bond prices for drilling on federal land were set, a gallon of gas was 31 cents, a gallon of milk cost 36 cents, and a dozen eggs cost 57 cents.

For background, a bond is a lump sum of money an oil or gas company pays before they drill to insure they leave the land almost as good as they found it. Companies are supposed to plug wells, clean up and reclaim sites once they stop producing, but when some bad actors walk away or go bankrupt, the federal government uses bonds to cover the costs of the clean-up. Because federal bond prices were set more than 60 years ago, they fall woefully short for the cost of clean-up today. In fact, according to a 2019 report by the US Government Accountability Office, 84% of bonds, representing 99.5% of wells on Bureau of Land Management lands, would be insufficient to cover the cost of reclamation in a low-cost scenario.

In contrast, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission updated bonding rules to better reflect the true cost of drilling on state and private lands several years ago. In 2015, the commission unanimously approved raising minimum bond amounts, partly in response to increasing numbers of orphaned wells in the state. If the state of Wyoming can recognize the need for companies to set aside additional funds for clean-up, there’s no reason the federal government can’t.

I think we can all agree that cleaning up after ourselves is a basic tenet of human decency. When it comes to orphaned wells, clean-up is critical. These wells can belch methane and cancer-causing benzene gas into the air, and leak brine and oil into our groundwater supplies. In addition to properly capping wells, restoring the surrounding landscapes — rather than leaving equipment, well pads, and noxious weeds behind — benefits native wildlife including pronghorn, mule deer, and sage-grouse. Restoring sites to a state where they can be used by wildlife, hunters and recreationists should factor into the price of doing business on multiuse public lands.

The good news is that right now there’s a windfall of federal funding to help address the backlog of orphaned wells. This needed work also creates jobs. It’s time to raise federal bonds so the public is never again on the hook to clean up after bad actors who profit from the privilege of drilling on our public lands while trying to skirt their responsibilities to the land and the taxpayers.

As things stand now, oil and gas companies are enjoying record profits in 2022 dollars, yet the bond amounts they pay to drill were set deep in the previous century. Bond reform is something the industry can afford. It’s long overdue. Wyoming’s people and our public lands deserve no less.