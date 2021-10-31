Rinker: A plan to begin reducing cancer deaths in Wyoming

When it comes to preventing deaths from cancer, it’s frustrating that we’re not doing better than we are. Today, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in Wyoming, accounting for one of every five deaths, with only heart disease claiming more lives. It’s a mortality rate that remains too high even as new, more effective cancer drugs and treatments have emerged over the last few years.

The problem remains that, in far too many cases, we’re not detecting cancer early enough, at a stage in which those treatments could save lives. There is an emerging solution on the way to address this dilemma, and Wyoming’s very own Sen. Barrasso is now in a key position to drive this solution over the finish line.

Our current cancer screening capabilities are effective, but inherently limited. If a patient has any one of five types of cancer — breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, or prostate — the technologies exist to detect the disease at an early, highly treatable stage. That, however, leaves dozens of cancers without early screening tools, so it’s not surprising that roughly seven of every 10 cancer deaths are from one of those unscreened variations of the disease.

And even for those cancers for which screening tools exist, Wyoming ranks nearly last in the nation in the percentage of our citizens utilizing some of them. This is not uncommon in rural states where many people live long distances from population centers with comprehensive healthcare facilities.

What if, however, we could detect dozens of cancers through a seemingly simple blood test? That medical breakthrough may be widely available to us in the foreseeable future. Scientists have discovered that cancerous tumors leave unique DNA signatures in the bloodstream. Through a draw of blood and the application of genomic science and machine learning, it is possible to find those DNA particles and use them to help detect the type and location of a tumor. Large-scale clinical testing, with highly positive results, of this innovation has been taking place and Food and Drug Administration review is expected soon.

That’s where Sen. Barrasso comes in. A member of the U.S. Senate Republican leadership and a medical doctor, Senator Barrasso is cosponsoring the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act. This is bipartisan legislation introduced in both houses of Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare to provide coverage for this transformative blood test once the FDA approves it. The bill is supported by the highest profile cancer advocates in America because it would save lives and costs to the healthcare system through earlier treatment.

It’s impossible to overstate how important this is. Older Wyoming citizens make up a disproportionate number of our state’s cancer cases. In fact, 96 percent of our cancer deaths occur among people over 50. So, once this multi-cancer early detection blood test becomes available for patient use, it’s critical that it be made accessible to Medicare beneficiaries. Unfortunately, under current law, Medicare can’t easily cover new cancer screening technologies. If we leave the status quo in place, it would be many years before these tests could become accessible for seniors, with far too many of our citizens dying while we wait.

The legislation Sen. Barrasso is cosponsoring will cut through this bureaucracy and create a better mechanism for Medicare to cover this type of cancer detection tool. Congress has taken this sort of step in the past to make mammograms and colonoscopies accessible for Medicare beneficiaries and it should do the same here expeditiously so that the pathway is there when the FDA gives the green light.

Tandi Rinker is the executive director of Wyoming Health Fairs.

