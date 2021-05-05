Riverton Ranger: Biden's announcement on Afghanistan affects us here

So, these deliberations by Biden, his supporters and his critics are more than academic or exercises and political talking points. They are life and death decisions that affect every community in our nation.

If anyone knew precisely the right move to make on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, then it would have been made a long time ago, and the crises there would have been resolved, or at least improved.

Our most reliable but unknowable judge of current actions - the future - eventually will tell whether pulling out of Afghanistan late this summer will "succeed." Even that word is subject to interpretation.

For the moment, the main interpreter of if is Biden, a man who was critical of the nature of U.S. involvement there from his days as a U.S. Senator and through two terms as vice president.

He has his strong point of view, it is an informed one, and now he is commander in chief. This, finally, is his decision to make. And, after 20 years, he says enough is enough.

What we can say, without predicting anything else, is that at least this is something different, and it might prevent more Fremont County boys from being injured or killed over there.

Certainly, there is something to be said for that.

Steven R. Peck is publisher of the Riverton Ranger, the newspaper of record in Riverton.

