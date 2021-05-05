 Skip to main content
Riverton Ranger: Biden's announcement on Afghanistan affects us here
Riverton Ranger: Biden's announcement on Afghanistan affects us here

Riverton Ranger (April 22)- Among the unending, high-speed parade of headlines spinning our way is the announced decision by President Biden that the remaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan will be removed by Sept. 11.

They have been there for 20 years.

Donald Trump had made similar announcements during his administration, but they never really were taken all that seriously simply because there wasn't a lot of follow through on many things he said he planned to do -- including that one, as it turned out.

Quitting Afghanistan is viewed differently this time, if only because of Biden's conventional approach to the presidency. The assumption is that this actually will happen.

Now the second-guessing begins, as it inevitably would no matter who was making such a decision.

Often it's difficult to draw a relevant link from something the president says to our lives in Wyoming, but the deployment of troops in the so-called "forever war" is one instance where that link is easy -- because Wyoming is part of it.

Many dozen young Fremont County residents have put on the uniform of the United States military and served in Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern hot spots since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Some of them have died. More were wounded. All have been affected, as have their families.

So, these deliberations by Biden, his supporters and his critics are more than academic or exercises and political talking points. They are life and death decisions that affect every community in our nation.

If anyone knew precisely the right move to make on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, then it would have been made a long time ago, and the crises there would have been resolved, or at least improved.

Our most reliable but unknowable judge of current actions - the future - eventually will tell whether pulling out of Afghanistan late this summer will "succeed." Even that word is subject to interpretation.

For the moment, the main interpreter of if is Biden, a man who was critical of the nature of U.S. involvement there from his days as a U.S. Senator and through two terms as vice president.

He has his strong point of view, it is an informed one, and now he is commander in chief. This, finally, is his decision to make. And, after 20 years, he says enough is enough.

What we can say, without predicting anything else, is that at least this is something different, and it might prevent more Fremont County boys from being injured or killed over there.

Certainly, there is something to be said for that.

Steven R. Peck is publisher of the Riverton Ranger, the newspaper of record in Riverton.

