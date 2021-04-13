Riverton Ranger: By hyping the K-12 fiscal crisis but failing to act on it, our Legislature invites outside intervention

Soon to come is another revenue forecast, certain to yield more uncertainty than confidence.

Some lawmakers -- gasp -- actually took the inconvenient position that Wyoming ought to find a way to fund education rather than to de-fund it. Ultimately, that tax vs. no-tax divide couldn't be bridged, leading legislators to an age-old response to failure: blaming each other. (Note to lawmakers: The voters will blame all of you, not just some of you.)

The revenue dispute prompted one Senator to accuse the House of being full of "tax-and-spend liberals," surely the most laughable observation of the session. In a House dominated by a 51-7 Republican majority, if there's even one tax-and-spend liberal in the body, then that person is well hidden and of zero influence on spending bills.

Characterizing the final hours of the failing effort was a misdirected argument about federal stimulus funds as a solution to the school shortfall. This is federal money we would be getting even if we had a perfectly solvent school funding mechanism. It's a one-time infusion, not an education funding plan. Even if we tried to use it in this tortured way, in a year or two we'd be right back where we are now.