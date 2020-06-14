Robinson: Finding my way back home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper has beckoned members of both sides of my family for more than a century. Last month, I finally found my way back home.

I have spent the last 20-plus years living in several states, building up my experience in order to have the opportunity to run the Casper-Star Tribune. I never moved too far away. I needed to be close enough to get back to Casper to see my family.

I first moved to Casper, my parents’ hometown, in the middle of my junior year of high school. Coming from Portland, Oregon, it was a bit of a shock at first. For one, it was bitterly cold. But after my first week of high school, I had made a lot of friends and felt I had been here my whole life.

I later went to college, moved to Montana, fell in love and got married. Since then, my husband Jeff and I have lived in several states as we advanced in our careers. But for years, we agreed that our path would someday lead back to Casper, the place generations of my family have called home.

My parents, Gary and Linda Sweeney, grew up in Casper and have lived here for the past three decades. They met in high school, got married soon after and went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Saturday.