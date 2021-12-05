 Skip to main content
Robinson: Gingerbread houses benefit Wyoming Food For Thought Project

For many of us the holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s are a season of abundance — Thanksgiving turkeys, with all the fixin’s, Christmas hams, holiday cookies and fruitcakes.

The cornucopia often featured in Thanksgiving décor trace back to Greek and Roman folklore and symbolize prosperity, wealth and abundance.

Channeling Gus Portokalos, from one of my favorite movies, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” the word “cornucopia” is derived from two Latin words: cornu, meaning horn, and copia, meaning plenty.

But while you still may be working to get back into your skinny jeans after Thanksgiving, the reality is that fall and winter are not seasons of abundance for all of our neighbors.

That’s why the Casper Star-Tribune has teamed up with Kitchen Connections to present our inaugural gingerbread contest. Several local residents donated their time and energy to build beautiful gingerbread houses — one even made a gingerbread train — which are being auctioned off to benefit the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

The entries can be viewed online at gingerbread4food4thought.afrogs.org or in person at Kitchen Connections, 337 N Wolcott St.during business hours.

One of Wyoming Food For Thought’s many initiatives is its Food Bag Program, a year-round effort that primarily provides children in need with a kid friendly breakfast, lunch and dinner item for every day they are out of school. That will be especially important over the fast-approaching Christmas break.

The Star-Tribune worked with the online auction company Auction Frogs to get the gingerbread creations listed and all proceeds from the auction will go to benefit Wyoming Food For Thought.

The winning bidders will get awesome, festive holiday centerpieces for their homes or businesses.

Not necessarily interested in buying a gingerbread centerpiece? That’s OK, you can make a monetary donation with a credit card through the auction website or via Wyoming Food For Thought’s website at wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.

Thanks to Wyoming Food For Thought’s work, hundreds of local children and their parents can sleep better at night — with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads — knowing they won’t go hungry.

If you’d like to help their cause, and I sincerely hope you do, the auction ends Wednesday.

Happy holidays. May your days be merry and bright.

Michelle Robinson

Michelle Robinson

Michelle Robinson is the president of the Casper Star-Tribune.

