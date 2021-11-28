 Skip to main content
Robinson: Join in supporting our local community

Dear Readers,

This may come as a surprise to you, but Jeff Bezos doesn’t need your money.

The kajillionaire founder of Amazon will be just fine if you don’t buy anything from his company this holiday season.

And this year, with all the shipping delays and supply chain disruptions, there’s no guarantee that online orders will arrive on time for Christmas. Even under normal circumstances, a lot of us have ordered something online only to be disappointed when it arrived. Maybe it was the wrong size or color, or its construction was flimsy.

With Christmas just around the corner, relying on the internet for holiday shopping could leave you empty-handed when your purchase fails to meet your expectations.

So this year, like every year, we’re reminding you of the importance — and unexpected joy — of shopping local.

But why should you shop local?

Each holiday shopping season, many local residents will pile in cars or SUVs and venture outside our county to shop for holiday deals and gifts, or they’ll jump on their smartphones and order gifts from an out-of-state online retailer. But that spending does nothing for the local economy.

For every $100 spent in our local community at small businesses, $68 stays in the community. That same $100 spent with national chains’ local stores keeps $43 in the community. Local shopping means, however indirectly or directly, that you’re keeping community businesses open and your neighbors employed.

Shopping local also gives you the chance to see and feel the gifts you are buying, so that you know the size, color and quality are what you want.

In continuing a tradition we started last year, I’m challenging you to join me in supporting our businesses by signing the Casper Star-Tribune $2 Bill Challenge to spend $100 of your holiday shopping locally. I’d also like to thank our sponsors First State Bank and 307 First for helping us bring this together.

If just 25% of our community members pledge to spend $100 with local businesses from November through the end of the holiday season in December — that would be $2 million in gross sales of which $1.36 million would stay in our community.

If you didn’t participate last year, here’s how it works. We are not asking you to spend any more than you plan to for this holiday season but take $100 of your holiday gift budget and exchange it at First State Bank for 50 $2 bills and spend them with local businesses. The $2 bills are not a common sight, and as they start to circulate in the community, business owners will see them and other community members will see them too. We ask that businesses recirculate the $2 bills as change, keeping them moving in the local economy.

We will have $2 Challenge window clings that will be given out to participating businesses. The Star-Tribune also will run daily advertisements with local businesses that will be participating in accepting $2 bills. We also will run the pledge form every day so folks can mail, email or call in to be added to the growing list. We will run a tally of names that will be on the list weekly and a goal of the revenue we are trying to achieve. There will be an online form to sign up too. Hopefully this will inspire more community members to sign the pledge and shop local.

When you’re shopping in person, you can invite friends or family along to make a pleasurable outing of it, even taking time out for lunch or a coffee or hot cocoa. As you peruse local stores, you’ll find there are a lot of serendipitous moments when something catches your eye and you walk out knowing you’ve just found the perfect gift.

If you’re struggling to find a gift, a business owner or sales clerk might be able to suggest something that you hadn’t considered that would be a hit with your loved one. Maybe that’s the latest Craig Johnson novel at Windy City Books, or the perfect game for family game night from Toy Town. You can find the perfect pair of boots at Gear Up and Get Out There or the latest in University of Wyoming apparel at Wyo Shirt & Gifts.

The possibilities are practically endless. And, if by chance, you buy something that’s the wrong size or a duplicate gift, making returns at a local business is far easier and less frustrating than trying to deal with an online retailer.

When you are spending your $100 you can do it in so many ways — one idea is to donate to our local nonprofit agencies that are in need. You can always put the charitable gift in a loved one’s name.

Together we can make a difference. Please join the Star-Tribune in supporting our local community.

Michelle Robinson

Michelle Robinson is the president of the Casper Star-Tribune.

