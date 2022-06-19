Robinson: Liz Cheney embodies Wyoming courage

When I received my law license nearly three decades ago, I swore an oath to support and defend our Constitution. It was the same oath taken by the Representatives we elect to the U.S. Congress. I am a civil rights lawyer, fortunate enough to stand up for the constitutional rights of folks from all walks of life in Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West. I honor that oath every day when I walk into my office or into a court room.

The fabric of our country and our republic — our Constitution — is under attack. At stake are Americans’ most cherished freedoms. Presently, these include our freedom to meaningfully vote and our freedom of speech. More than two centuries of peaceful transfers of power and respect for truth have left many taking these freedoms for granted. Our votes have always been tallied and respected by those running for office who come up short. We have been free to speak out against tyrants — foreign and domestic — and enjoy a press which reports truth about such tyrants.

But, our peace of mind about these and other freedoms has created fertile ground for opponents of our republic. The attack on our Constitution and republic is being mounted by a faction which has decided these rights are disposable if the right leader says they are. History has shown that when republics allow the erosion of some rights out of blind loyalty to an autocrat, other democratic freedoms meet the same fate, and it is the beginning of the end of the republic. This faction attacking our freedoms has taken over leadership of the Republican party.

Wyoming has been fortunate. Historically we have elected officials unafraid to do what is right, even in the face of national or populist scorn. Nationally, a handful of courageous Republicans deeply regard our Constitution and republic, regardless of any proclaimed leader’s demand for loyalty. Wyoming’s Liz Cheney is one of those courageous individuals. Cheney’s service on the Select Committee in the face of such scorn from her political party, reveals the depth of her courage.

The Committee’s recent public hearings have revealed some good work. Newspapers in the most conservative regions of America have declared so, with front page headlines announcing that the former president’s most trusted campaign advisors, his attorney general, and his family members warned him in advance of election night — November 4, 2020 — not to claim victory, nor that the 2020 election was stolen by fraud, because such claims were false.

Perhaps more shocking has been the committee’s finding that, in just a few short weeks at the end of 2020, the former president raised $250 million in small donations from his supporters for an “official” Election Defense Fund that never existed and, that the money his supporters gave him went to other things and people completely unrelated to any election defense.

What should not be lost in the Committee’s revelations is the fact that, in defending the Capitol on Jan. 6th, five law enforcement officers lost their lives, and dozens more were severely injured; or, that many of the former president’s loyal followers are serving, or will serve, jail or prison sentences for the attack on the Capitol.

Liz Cheney’s service as Vice-Chair of the Select Committee and support for the Capitol Police is nothing short of tremendous service to the United States. Her service on the Committee is for all of us and an act to preserve our republic.

Cheney’s service on the Select Committee led to her selection for the 2022 Profile In Courage Award. When she received the award, Cheney spoke of those in our great nation’s history who exemplified the courage to defend our constitution. Her speech was profound. I have asked my children to read and cherish it, including her citation to President Kennedy: “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger.”

Her concluding remarks signaled an urgent call to action and a vow: “As we leave here tonight, I ask all of you to remember this sacred duty that has passed to us; to remember that in our republic some things have to matter. The defense of our republic, the defense of the constitutional foundations of our nation have to matter. In a republic, there are no bystanders, there are no spectators. As citizens, every one of us has a duty to set aside partisan battles and stand together to perpetuate and preserve our great republic.”

Partisan battles are appropriate for policy disagreements – which exist in a functioning republic. The battle we face will take courage. At the heart of the battle is not who wins or loses, but rather which freedoms will survive. Our republic hangs in the balance. The stakes could not be greater.

I am a lifelong Democrat. I proudly support Liz Cheney – a courageous Wyoming Representative who has honored her oath and defended our Constitution.

John Robinson is an attorney based in Jackson. A graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law, he has been practicing law since 1993. He worked as an attorney in Casper from 1995 to 2013 before moving to Jackson.

