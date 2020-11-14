Robinson: Spend local this holiday season

I was sitting on the sofa last night thinking about this time of the year and how much I love preparing the Thanksgiving meal.
In the past, I would host groups of eight or more, but this year’s dinner will be smaller. No matter the size of the gathering, I would still cook a feast. There are no obligations other than to enjoy the time with loved ones. I am most excited this year to be back home to share my favorite holiday with my parents.
I have missed more than 25 Thanksgivings with them. Last year, I was so excited to have my parents come out to see us on Thanksgiving in Boise. Unfortunately, Wyoming weather happened and that dream was put in jeopardy. There was no way for them to drive to Boise. Luckily, they were able to fly in to Boise from Casper. We had a wonderful meal, and the best part was the next day waking up way too early to chase down some Black Friday deals.
I don’t enjoy going to overcrowded stores, but I loved the chance to spend the time with my mom. While I appreciate a good deal, there is so much more than that when it comes to holiday shopping. My first few jobs as a teenager were in retail, including at Lou Taubert’s here in Casper, and I love to see our local businesses open doors and have people flooding in to support them.
Years later, after starting my career in newspapers, I learned a valuable lesson when I was living in Ellensburg, Washington. Ellensburg is a fairly small town that doesn’t have all the big box stores, but it does have a great downtown. Most people there would take off and go Black Friday shopping in Yakima, a city of about 100,000 about 30 minutes away. It has all the big box stores offering special deals that would have people camping out in order to be first in line. Each holiday season Ellensburg’s economy would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more, in retail spending to Yakima County.
After seeing firsthand what that spending “leakage” can do to a downtown, it made me wonder, “How do we keep some of the money here?” In response, we created the $2 challenge. We challenged local residents to take $100 of the money they will spend on presents and convert it into $2 bills and spend it with our local businesses. We also asked the local businesses to recirculate those $2 bills as change, keeping them flowing through the community and driving home the importance of shopping local.
I was so excited to see how it changed the thinking of our community members. By spending locally, residents could see the variety of deals the local businesses had to offer, and they began to realize they could enjoy shopping without the hassles of traffic, parking and long lines. Soon the local businesses started to see a flood of customers.
You can get some good deals in a big city big box store or online, but those deals do next to nothing to help keep our residents employed and our government services funded. Spending locally supports local jobs, and those employees also buy goods and services that keep our economy running.
When I moved on to Idaho, I brought that same concept there in every community I lived, and I’m very happy to bring it here.
It is hard to think about shopping in a local downtown or a small businesses when you have been overwhelmed with offers from all the big box stores and online shopping. But in every community there are some of the best hidden treasures. Some of the best gifts I have given over the years are from those small businesses.
Last week, I was out with one of my sales consultants talking with some small local businesses, and I could not help myself when I found the most amazing mounting setup for my ram’s head that I got here in Wyoming 25 years ago. The ram’s head sat in my folks’ yard up until a couple years ago. I’ve been looking for the best way to hang it but hadn’t come up with the perfect solution. I am not sure I would have found something like that if I was not supporting a local small businesses.
I am very excited to take all my $2 bills and spend them locally. This year has been hard for everyone but it has been especially difficult for our small businesses. They need all of us to spend in their businesses. I look forward to finding some more hidden treasures here.
We have partnered on this challenge with 307 First and First State Bank, where you can pick up your bills. Please join me in spreading the $2 bills throughout our community and we ask that local businesses help us by circulating those bills as change.
Michelle Robinson is the president of the Casper Star-Tribune.
