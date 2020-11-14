Robinson: Spend local this holiday season

I was sitting on the sofa last night thinking about this time of the year and how much I love preparing the Thanksgiving meal.

In the past, I would host groups of eight or more, but this year’s dinner will be smaller. No matter the size of the gathering, I would still cook a feast. There are no obligations other than to enjoy the time with loved ones. I am most excited this year to be back home to share my favorite holiday with my parents.

I have missed more than 25 Thanksgivings with them. Last year, I was so excited to have my parents come out to see us on Thanksgiving in Boise. Unfortunately, Wyoming weather happened and that dream was put in jeopardy. There was no way for them to drive to Boise. Luckily, they were able to fly in to Boise from Casper. We had a wonderful meal, and the best part was the next day waking up way too early to chase down some Black Friday deals.

I don’t enjoy going to overcrowded stores, but I loved the chance to spend the time with my mom. While I appreciate a good deal, there is so much more than that when it comes to holiday shopping. My first few jobs as a teenager were in retail, including at Lou Taubert’s here in Casper, and I love to see our local businesses open doors and have people flooding in to support them.