Robitaille: If we can’t stop squabbling, we’re setting Wyoming up for devastation

Wyoming receives tax revenue for each barrel of oil sold. Recently, due to oversupply and little demand, the tax revenues we’ve counted on have slowed as wells are being shut in. While the current situation should change, we still experience higher and lower oil prices over time. When this occurs we see production changes. Some companies cannot justify producing at lower costs and shut in their wells. Other smaller operators, producing from low barrel-per-day wells can, however, continue to produce.

It is important to remember that these lower-production wells, called stripper wells, produce a small amount individually, but when we add up all of them, it equals or exceeds the amount of oil from new production. Stripper-well production could be the tax revenue that Wyoming needs in these difficult times. Additionally, many stripper wells produce excess water, which can help our agricultural businesses receive water.

In order to keep stripper wells producing for as long as possible, we can explore ways to help them cut costs but not eliminate environmental responsibilities. There are opportunities for lowering produced water costs, while helping the local ranchers achieve additional water for livestock watering or landscape irrigation. This will help with operational costs, which we hope will allow for longer production lives.