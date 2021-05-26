Robitallie: There are better ways to use produced water

The mineral estate is divided into three sectors; private minerals are owned by citizens; state minerals have been transferred to the individual state, either from federal or private minerals, for management by the state; and federal minerals which are owned and managed by the federal government.

These different mineral estates are often owned by different entities than the surface of the land. This phenomenon is known as split estate. A split estate occurs when, for instance, a private surface owner has federally owned minerals under the land. The minerals are leased and developed without the surface owner getting a royalty for any mineral production. The surface owner is allowed a financial benefit for loss of use of the land that is required for the mineral production. This situation has occurred many times in western states, such as Wyoming where 66% of the minerals are managed by the federal government.

In the early 2000’s Wyoming passed a law requiring a process to be used to ensure everyone involved in split estate situations were treated fairly. Both sides, industry and landowners, had felt that they were being taken advantage of by the other in split estate situations, thus the state believed a pathway for fairness was necessary. Wyoming was the first state in the union to pass such a law, and it was quickly incorporated into regulation as well.