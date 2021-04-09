Rocket-Miner: Same-old solutions aren’t enough

That brings us to out-of-the-box thinking. The old playbook isn’t cutting it. Political leaders like Gov. Mark Gordon have warned that we can’t simply slash our way out. Long-term energy predictions indicate that we can’t just hunker down and wait for the next boom because it isn’t expect to be as robust as before. Wyoming needs new tactics. After years of paying lip service to economic diversification, smarter spending and increased cooperation, we need to see more action.

Harkening back to the question of how to support long-term, sustainable ambulance service, original ideas should be entertained. Multiple people have cited the study that suggested ambulances be placed under the management of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The editorial board suggests dreaming bigger and combining emergency services under a single umbrella.

Firefighters deploy as part of the standard medical response. With that in mind, we say instead of the multitude of fire districts, we could have one all-encompassing entity that oversees the public’s fire and ambulance needs. This would bring our most skilled workers together in a way that would maximize their reach and expertise while also reducing costs. Duplicated items could be reduced like administration and training expenses. Bulk purchase and insurance figures are decreased when negotiated on behalf of a larger pool of people.