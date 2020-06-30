Roff: To grow the economy, put off tax payments until 2021

Several steps can be taken to help bring about the V-shaped recovery everyone is hoping for. There are lots of positive indicators in the economy that its possible. Every policy decision from now until at least the end of summer ought to be taken specifically to enhance the possibility that will occur.

Just as the president was right to postpone tax filings and payments from April 15 to July at the height of the crisis, he would be right to have Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin tell the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to postpone the payment of those taxes until sometime in 2021.

The economy has just started showing signs of life. Taking $1 trillion in the form of taxes would almost assured plunge us back into a recession, and push the recovery back by months.

The National Bureau of Economic Research said the recession caused by the lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus panic started in February. They also called it steep but short-lived. July 2020 should be a month of recovery because of strong, perhaps stronger than normal economic activity. But that only happens if people are engaged in productive activity, buying and selling goods and services in the marketplace.