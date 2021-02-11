Rogers: Wyoming must protect services for our most vulnerable residents

Many children and adults with developmental disabilities simply need a level of services and care that isn’t physically or financially possible for an individual parent, caregiver, or family. Home and community-based services allow parents to continue their careers, provide for their families and, in some cases, stay out of crippling medical debt. They help many adults with developmental disabilities live semi-independently, and they allow individuals who need the highest level of care to remain in their own communities close to friends and family instead of being institutionalized. Not quite coincidentally, providing these services in home and community-based settings also saves the state money.

I’m not here to vouch for the efficiency or equity of the current system, and there may be opportunities for the Department of Health to find savings. But eliminating basic services for our neighbors who need them most should not be an option.

First, the state needs to fully fund these services through the biennium. The Joint Appropriations Committee left $20 million in unallocated funds in the supplemental budget for the full legislature to earmark when it reconvenes in March. This could provide a backstop for a variety of health and social services if no other funding option exists.