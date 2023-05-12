In June of 2022, Vibrant Clean Energy, a Colorado based organization devoted to “pursuing intelligent transformation of the electric and energy system to meet the needs of the 21st century” issued the results of an investigation it conducted examining “the role advanced nuclear technologies can play in providing clean dispatchable generation in an electrified and decarbonized energy system.” The VCE study was commissioned by the Nuclear Energy Institute, a trade association whose mission is to, “promote the benefits of nuclear power, advocate for smart policies, and educate lawmakers on industry issues.”

While such a report may provide us with useful information, we should be cautious when reading its conclusions. Very cautious, indeed, as we are asked to take seriously a study on the use of nuclear power paid for by those who want us to use nuclear power.

The VCE report is 40 pages long. In those 40 pages, there is no mention of the possible release of radioactive material, of the risks associated with war and terrorist attacks on nuclear facilities, of accidents at nuclear plants, or of how to permanently store radioactive waste.

The absence of comments in the report on the risks and long term consequences inherent in nuclear power suggests that supporters are willing to play with the future hoping nothing bad will happen in their lifetimes. In asking us to support nuclear power, proponents are asking us to make our children, their children, and their children for thousands of years figure out what to do when disaster occurs.

Keenly aware of both the safety and cost of nuclear development, Germany recently announced the closure of its last nuclear plants. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said, “The idea of a nuclear renaissance is a myth.” In every country now building nuclear power plants, we see significant construction delays and cost overruns. More importantly, we cannot go on producing radioactive materials for which we have no permanent safe storage method. Lemke stated that in dismantling its nuclear plants, Germany must deal with radioactive materials accumulated over 62 years. “Nuclear power supplied electricity in Germany for three generations while its dangerous legacy will remain with us for 30,000 generations.”

When objections such as I am raising are made, the supporters of nuclear power often say it is the only way we can rapidly and meaningfully “decarbonize” the atmosphere and so limit the catastrophic global effects of climate change. But it’s not true. There are cheaper, safer, and more effective means to combat climate change. Over 40 of these are listed in a March 2023 report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This report, unlike the VCE study commissioned by the Nuclear Energy Institute, is based on 175 studies conducted by an international group of scientists whose work was supported by all the world’s governments.

The IPCC report shows that the most effective ways to limit climate change are to use solar and wind power, to enhance energy efficiency, to stop deforestation, and to reduce methane emissions. “What struck me especially was that wind and solar were so big.” said Kornelis Blok, professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. These have the capacity to cut eight billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2030 — the combined emissions of the United States and the European Union today. And they do this at a lower cost than continuing with the current electrical systems. After wind and solar, the best action is to stop the destruction of forests. This could cut four billion tons of emissions by 2030 — nearly half the current total emissions of Africa and South America. Restoring degraded forests and limiting methane emissions would each cut another three billion tons while enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, factories, lighting, and appliances would cut 4.5 billion tons.

Other actions we can take include shifting to more sustainable plant-based diets in wealthier countries which could cut 1.7 tons of CO2 emissions and emphasizing public transport, bicycles, and e-bikes which would be more effective than using electric cars for the same travel.

In addition to clarifying the most effective ways to limit CO2 emissions, the IPCC report reveals the least effective ways. These are nuclear power and carbon capture and storage. IPCC figures show that in terms of cutting emissions, nuclear power and carbon capture and storage each have only 10% of the potential of wind and solar, and at far higher costs. Ironically — it would be better to say dishearteningly — these are the two options supported by many in Wyoming including the governor’s office.

The solutions listed in the IPCC report show that we can cut CO2 emissions in half by 2030 using solutions that require no new technology. What these solutions do require is the will to abandon ineffective policies no matter the political and financial power lined up behind them.